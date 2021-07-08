Green Stream Holdings Inc.: Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Launches New Website to Re-Brand Company

Company Has Morphed From an Installer Into a Full Fledged Solar Utility Company With Solar Architecture, Solar Grid & Solar Greenhouse Technology Divisions

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which had previously announced that it would be entering the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming, today announced that it has launched a new website that more truly reflects the Company's position in the thriving Solar Markets. https://greensolarutility.com.

The new website better explains what gives the Company it's competitive edge in the Solar Utility Market. The Company is poised to capitalize on recent favorable regulatory trends and economic incentives promoting community renewable energy programs across a growing number of states.

The website delineates its unique divisions.

Solar Utility Company: We target high-cost energy urban locations around the nation with effective, sustainable solar power generation.

Solar Architecture: Our niche is not competing with installers. Like household names PG&E of California or Consolidated Edison of New York, we are providing energy for the power grid.

Solar Panel & Grid: We are targeting high energy cost urban areas we overlay our footprint on another potentially wasted resource hiding in plain sight in cities across the nation: empty rooftops, overpasses, and canopies.

Solar Greenhouse: Our Solar Greenhouses takes under-utilized space and turns them into sustainable inner-city farms, harnessing collected solar energy and runoff water to become an oasis for healthy produce.

Green Stream Holdings Inc. is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space in the near term on which it will install solar panels in New York City. The Company positioned to capitalize on community solar energy incentives, and expensive electricity costs have. Revenues through direct sales to building owners are expected to generate a 15 to 20 percent return over 20 years on these solar community projects. In other under-served and growing markets.

CEO James DiPrima said: "Big and small investors have moved their assets away from fossil-fuel producers and toward renewable energy companies. Big investors like BlackRock Inc., the world's largest asset manager, overseeing $7.8 trillion, have said they plan to take into account corporations' disclosures of environmental risks, including carbon footprints.

According to Wells Fargo senior market strategist Scott Wren, "Since the start of the year, cyclicals have outperformed, with energy gaining the most, up 15%, helped by higher oil prices. Financials were up 5.1%, and materials were up 4.4%."

By committing to both growth of solar power and increasing value for its company shareholders, Green Stream is looking to forge key partnerships with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a significant player in this critical space."

?About Green Stream Finance, Inc.

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a solar utility and finance company with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Green Stream Finance, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Green Stream Finance, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

