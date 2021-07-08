

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation increased in June, preliminary data from the statistical office showed Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 2.7 percent year-on-year in June, following a 2.6 percent increase in May.



In June, inflation was mainly influenced by the rise in prices of goods and services related to transport, food and non-alcoholic beverages, clothing and footwear, alcoholic beverages and tobacco products, recreation and culture, and health care.



Transport cost increased 8.3 percent and health cost rose 2.8 percent. Prices in the food and non-alcoholic beverages group increased 2.0 percent and those of clothing and footwear prices rose 4.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, prices increased 0.3 percent in June, following a 0.2 percent rise in May.



