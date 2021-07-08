ONWARD today announced Andy Dolan, a marketing executive with 20 years' health sector experience, has joined the company as Vice President of Marketing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005003/en/

Andy Dolan, Vice President of Marketing, ONWARD (Photo: Business Wire)

"Given his track record of achievement driving marketing and commercial strategy, we are thrilled to have Andy join our team," said Dave Marver, Chief Executive Officer of ONWARD. "Andy understands the unique needs of people with spinal cord injury. His expertise and passion will be invaluable as we advance in our quest to develop and scale ONWARD's breakthrough therapies."

Andy comes to ONWARD from ReWalk Robotics where, most recently, he served as Vice President of Marketing and Reimbursement. In this role, he led global product marketing, communications, U.S. reimbursement and new business development for the company. Prior to that, he held roles in marketing and product management.

Andy's deep experience also includes time at Boston Scientific and Johnson Johnson, where he held commercial and product management roles with a focus on educating providers and increasing patient access to treatments.

"Throughout my career, my personal mission has been to understand unmet needs and work to provide access for patients who desperately need innovations to improve their quality of life," said Dolan. "I'm excited to marry my personal mission with that of ONWARD to advance promising therapies for those living with spinal cord injury."

Andy received his undergraduate degree from Springfield College and holds an MBA from University of Massachusetts, Amherst. In addition, Andy received his graduate certificate in bioengineering from Tufts University.

About ONWARD

ONWARD (@onwdempowered) is a medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injury. ONWARD's work builds on more than a decade of basic science and preclinical research conducted at the world's leading neuroscience laboratories. ONWARD's ARC Therapy, which can be delivered by implantable (ARC-IM) or external (ARC-EX) systems, is designed to deliver targeted, programmed stimulation of the spinal cord to restore movement and other functions in people with spinal cord injury, ultimately improving their quality of life. ONWARD has received three Breakthrough Device Designations from the FDA encompassing both ARC-IM and ARC-EX. The company's first FDA pivotal trial, called Up-LIFT, commenced in January 2021 with plans to enroll 65 subjects at up to 15 centers worldwide.

ONWARD is headquartered at the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven, the Netherlands and the EPFL Innovation Park in Lausanne, Switzerland, with a growing U.S. presence in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. For additional information about the company, please visit ONWD.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005003/en/

Contacts:

For general inquiries:

info@onwd.com

For media inquiries:

Bryan Gibbs, Finn Partners

bryan.gibbs@finnpartners.com

+19737134709