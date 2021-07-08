

PENFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Payroll and HR services provider Paychex Inc. (PAYX) announced Thursday that a quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share, payable August 26, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 2, 2021.



Paychex also announced the company's board of directors have authorized the purchase of up to $400 million of its common stock. The authorization expires January 31, 2024.



In fiscal 2021 ended May 31, 2021, Paychex returned $909 million in dividends, or 83% of net income, to shareholders.



'Today's dividend and stock repurchase announcement are an illustration of that commitment and positions us to continue to make strategic investments in the long-term growth of Paychex,' said Martin Mucci, Paychex president and CEO.



