1 Hotel Toronto Now Accepting Reservations

Opening this summer, be the first to discover the new eco-luxury oasis planted in the centre of downtown Toronto

TORONTO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1 Hotels, the mission-driven, sustainable, luxury hospitality brand is now accepting reservations for its soon-to-open retreat located in the heart of Toronto beginning August 4, 2021.

This is the first location in Canada for the award-winning, nature-focused hotel brand founded by hospitality visionary Barry Sternlicht, CEO and Chairman of Starwood Capital Group. The iconic King Street West property was acquired and redeveloped as a luxury lifestyle destination by Mohari Hospitality, a real estate investment company founded by the entrepreneurial investor Mark Scheinberg. The design was developed in collaboration with SH Hotels & Resorts, a subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group, and famed architect and designer David Rockwell of the Rockwell Group.

"As a world-class city with globally respected sustainability programs, Toronto is an exceptional new base for 1 Hotels," said Sternlicht. "Protecting the one planet is why we are called 1 Hotels, and this mantra fuels the spirit of each property. It is my hope that every guest visiting 1 Hotel Toronto feels encouraged to maintain that appreciation for the preservation of our planet long after their stay."

Mark Scheinberg, Founder of Mohari Hospitality said, "Having grown up in Toronto, I've watched the incredible regeneration that the city has experienced in recent years. By redeveloping one of Toronto's hospitality and entertainment icons, Mohari is helping to transform the downtown area and provide an exciting and relevant hospitality destination that can be embraced by the local community. We're delighted to have partnered with SH Hotels & Resorts to bring 1 Hotels, a leader in luxury sustainability, to Canada for the first time."

In the heart of Toronto's bustling King Street West neighbourhood, 1 Hotel Toronto will feature 112 guest rooms including 21 suites, offering city and iconic skyline views. Guests are immediately connected to the natural environment through the light and airy design, from sustainably sourced wood furnishings to a property-wide water filtration system. As a mission-driven hotel, 1 Hotel Toronto will have an on-site organic composter that can reduce 12,000 pounds of organic waste to under 1,000 pounds of compost per month, ultimately avoiding landfills and used to feed over 2,500 plant varietals on property and in local parks. The hotel will also be host to a "Bee Hotel," designed to attract native bees and pollinators by building a habitat uniquely designed for their nesting preferences. With well-being and comfort in focus, additional signature amenities include heated floors, in-room plants, organic cotton linens, yoga mats, and signature organic bath products.

"We have long admired 1 Hotels' sustainable and eco-friendly ethos, and we are thrilled to have been given the opportunity to design the new 1 Hotel Toronto with a biophilic emphasis," said David Rockwell, Founder and President, Rockwell Group. "Our vision for the hotel invites guests to celebrate Toronto's ecology through materiality, program, and locally-made artwork."

1 Hotel Toronto will offer five dining and entertainment concepts featuring distinct experiences. While each has its own atmosphere, they are all connected through their use of fresh local ingredients.

Opening August 4:

1 Kitchen Toronto is the property's indoor and outdoor casual all-day restaurant boasting a menu that features cold-pressed juices, plant-based dishes and sustainably harvested fish and proteins. Sourcing all food ingredients from within a 50 km radius, 1 Kitchen is a neighbourhood destination for weekend brunch, lunch on the-go and family dinner.

At Flora, the hotel's lobby bar, guests will enjoy this richly designed lounge located in the heart of the hotel with its cozy fireplace, private and communal spaces and lush garden environment.

1 Hotel Garden Pavilion is the onsite organic garden, growing over 40 fruits and vegetables alongside 12 herbs with seating up to 40 people.

Sprouting Soon:

Casa Madera, the first location in Canada from famed restauranteurs The Madera Group, welcomes patrons into an immersive indoor and outdoor dining experience. Enjoy chef-driven selections that celebrate the culinary traditions of Mexico and the Mediterranean while DJs play alongside talented performance artists. Casa Madera's cocktail program also includes an extensive non-alcoholic and low-proof selection.

Harriet'sToronto by nightlife group The h.wood Group, will be the city's newest rooftop hotspot featuring an open concept sushi bar, expertly made cocktails and tailored poolside bottle service rituals. With low key live music and nightly DJs, this intimate gathering place will be a go-to for the afterwork set and local tastemakers.

1 Hotel Toronto will be an inviting destination for all types of stays and events. Four versatile meeting and ballroom spaces, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, and an in-room dining menu featuring locally sourced ingredients round out this sustainable city retreat.

Centrally located in downtown Toronto at 550 Wellington Street West, visit www.1hotels.com/toronto to learn more and to book your getaway, please call 416-640-7778.

