Novel Innovations Add a New Dimension to Blockchain Technology

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The blockchain ecosystem is constantly changing as new, innovative technologies are being developed. This year, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have emerged as a popular trend in the crypto community, as celebrities and various businesses are talking about launching their own NFTs. In the simplest terms, NFTs transform digital works of art and other collectibles into one-of-a-kind, verifiable assets that are easy to trade on the blockchain. As part of the blockchain ecosystem, NFTs require a platform where the assets can be easily purchased and sold. An example of an NFT marketplace is The U.S. National Basketball Association Top Shot marketplace, which allows fans to buy and trade NFTs in the form of video highlights. The average price of a Top Shot "moment" slumped to USD 27 in June, after peaking at USD 182 in February. Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ), Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO), Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR), ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN), WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY)

According to a report published yesterday by Forbes, NFT weekly trade volume across the top NFT marketplaces surged 3,300% from the beginning of the year (USD 5.9 Million) to its peak in February (USD 198 Million) before diving 82% to USD 35.3 Million in May. Since then, NFT activity has been grinding higher, and reached USD 78 Million in transaction volume the last week of June, a rebound of 120% month-over-month.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) announced yesterday breaking news that, "it has entered into a strategic partnership with the Global Friendship Exchange Foundation ("GFE Foundation"), a U.S-based non-profit organization dedicated to supporting young artists from around the world. The partnership will help young artists sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from original artwork across various platforms and establish a livestreaming studio in New York.

Through the partnership, Scienjoy will support the artists in GFE Foundation's network in their efforts to mint NFTs from original artwork or music for sale and promotion across various platforms, galleries and exhibitions. NFTs are one-of-a-kind tokenized digital assets that are tracked by blockchain. The technology allows artists to create unique artwork tokens, thus enabling the virtual art pieces to be bought and sold similar to physical property. For young artists - who often struggle to place artwork in galleries under normal conditions - reaching art collectors became an even greater challenge during the pandemic due to gallery closures and social distancing. Minting artwork through NFTs offers young artists an alternative route to sell artwork directly online and build a community of fans, all with safeguards from digital art duplication.

'Exploring innovative forms of NFT art and entertainment is part of Scienjoy's DNA as a leading livestreaming video entertainment platform. Through this cooperation we hope to support young artists in reaching collectors and fans with our diverse ecosystem of 250 million global users. This strategic partnership further underscores our commitment to nurturing creators and elevating our content offering.' said Mr. Victor He, Chairman and CEO of Scienjoy.

In addition to innovating with NFTs, the partners will open a video livestreaming studio in New York for young artists. The studio will be a place for them to connect with the Scienjoy livestreaming entertainment ecosystem and livestream about their creative process, engage with fans and collectors, and sell and exhibit NFT artwork. During the pandemic musicians and artists moved to livestreaming platforms as a way to engage with fans and collectors and monetize music and artwork in a new way. With this new livestreaming studio, Scienjoy and the GFE Foundation aim to provide young artists with the education, tools and support needed to easily start a livestreaming channel and build an online presence.

Helen Back, Director of GFE Foundation, commented, 'We are excited to partner with Scienjoy to help young artists enter the NFT art market and establish the livestreaming studio in New York. With our network of artists, collectors, curators and art galleries, we hope to offer Scienjoy further diversity to its platform entertainment.'…"

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring Scienjoy Holding Corporation, recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dslwy9AdZkg&ab_channel=FinancialBuzzMedia

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) reported back in April that it has acquired a majority ownership stake in TokenWave, LLC, the developer of TokenHead, a leading mobile app and website for showcasing and tracking Non-Fungible Token ("NFT") holdings. TokenHead is available on iOS and Android, and currently displays over 10 million NFTs and has more than 100,000 visits per day. Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed. The investment accelerates Funko's initial entry into the NFT market and will extend the Company's pop culture platform to include digital assets. Funko expects to launch its initial NFT offerings in June, featuring a unique property each week at a starting price point of $9.99. Products will be sold on the WAX platform, the leading decentralized wallet on the blockchain, which provides verifiable authenticity for purchases of Funko NFTs.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) announced back in April their premier Red Carpet NFTs will be released, known as a drop, in May 2021. Bringing fans up close and behind the scenes with some of their favorite Hollywood personalities and movies, Red Carpet NFTs (non-fungible tokens) will be as much about experiences as they are collectibles. "We're excited to showcase the creativity and versatility NFTs can bring to fans, the entertainment industry, and IP holders," said Ron Thomson, CEO of Liquid Media. "When fans get the opportunity to own never before seen footage or a chance to capture a rare experience with a celebrity or walk the Red Carpet at a future movie premiere, the world will quickly understand the value NFTs will offer."

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) announced back in May that xSigma Corporation, a subsidiary of the Company and a blockchain R&D lab, announces that the xSigma NFT Marketplace will go live on the 25th of June. In addition, xSigma is pleased to reveal that the xSigma NFT Marketplace will be supported by both the Binance Smart Chain ("BSC") and the Ethereum network upon its launch. The Company has chosen to use the BSC as it has gained impressive traction so far by the blockchain community, where they are transacting over 7 million transactions a day, it has more active wallets than Ethereum, and the Total Value Locked in DeFi projects on the BSC has reached $36 billion. The NFT industry keeps growing and attracting more creators and customers. Since the Company's last announcement about the xSigma NFT Marketplace, the NFT industry's cumulative sales volume has surpassed $1.6 billion, according to DappRadar.com.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) reported last month that it has launched its NFT platform for the collectible and luxury market under the brand name WISe.Art (https://www.wise.art). The platform follows a series of market tests - selling high value NFTs and testing the appetite of the art and collectible community - and incorporates the needs of this exclusive and high-volume marketplace. Following the needs of buyers and sellers of high-value goods the WISe.Art platform evolves the original collection of WISe.Art and is a fully fledged marketplace with its own digital currency, the ability to include curators and multipliers, while-labeling options and a special NFT design.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For scienjoy holding corporation video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com