- (PLX AI) - Hoist Finance Q2 pretax profit SEK 50 million.
- • Q2 CET1 capital ratio 9.6%
- • Q2 net loss SEK 50 million; adjusted for IAC profit SEK 60 million
- • Says audit has resulted in a negative advance notice from the Tax Agency with regards to a legacy setup established in 2014 for Polish assets
- • The process is in an early stage, but Hoist Finance has decided to provision for a potential unfavorable decision by the court
- • The negative impact on the Q2 result is estimated at around SEK -100m
- • CEO says underlying performance is on par with the first quarter, but I see significant potential for improvement
HOIST FINANCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de