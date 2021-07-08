- (PLX AI) - Kongsberg Gruppen awarded contracts valued at NOK 8.2 billion to deliver ORCCA combat system elements to the six new 212CD submarines, and the Naval Strike Missile to Germany and Norway.
- • The deliveries will last way into the 2030s, CEO says
- • The contract for NSM is a joint procurement by Norway and Germany valued at NOK 4,404 million
- • The contract for the ORCCA Combat System is a subcontract from thyssenkrupp Marine Systems GmbH, the prime contractor for the 212CD submarines, to kta naval systems
- • Kongsberg's share of the combat system contract is valued at NOK 3,800 million
