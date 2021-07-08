

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New coronavirus infections in the United States continued to remain above the unusually high mark of 20000 cases for the second day.



With 22931 additional cases reporting on Wednesday, the national total has increased to 33,747,198, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. This is 50 percent higher than the 7-day average of 15529.



However, there is no corresponding surge in the daily number of COVID-related casualties.



With an additional 313 deaths reporting in the last 24 hours, the total COVID death toll in the country reached 606,218. The seven-day COVID fatality average has fallen to 156.



Florida reported the most number of cases - 9206 - while California reported most COVID-related deaths - 34 - on Wednesday.



California is the worst affected state in terms of both the COVID metrics, where 3,828,483 cases have been reported, and 63,758 people have died due to the disease until Wednesday.



A total of 29,168,313 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



A total of 331,651,464 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally. 182,896,080 people have received at least one dose.



157.9 million people, or 47.6 percent of the U.S. population, are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



78.7 percent of people above 65 have received both vaccine doses.



White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the Department of Education has released nearly $6 billion in American Rescue Plan funds to six states and Washington, D.C., to support the safe reopening of K-through-12 schools.



Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, she said the U.S. Government is sending One million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses to Bolivia on Thursday. Also, one million doses of Pfizer vaccine will be sent to Paraguay.



