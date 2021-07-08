Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Result of AGM

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC



Results of the Annual General Meeting

The following resolutions were passed on a poll at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 8 July 2021 and the level of proxy votes received is shown below.

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast Votes

Withheld* Ordinary Business 1. To receive and consider the audited accounts and the Report of the Directors for the year ended 31 March 2021. 27,712,961 99.99 1,468 0.01 27,714,429 3,476 2. To approve the payment of a final dividend of 15.5p per ordinary share for the year ended 31 March 2021. 27,717,449 100.00 163 0.00 27,717,612 293 3. To approve the Company's dividend policy as set out on page 27 of the Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2021. 27,712,803 100.00 1,041 0.00 27,713,844 4,061 4. To re-elect Sir Martin Smith as a Director of the Company. 27,626,755 99.71 81,385 0.29 27,708,140 9,765 5. To re-elect Mrs Sarah Bates as a Director of the Company. 27,699,587 99.97 8,592 0.03 27,708,179 9,726 6. To re-elect Mr Humphrey van der Klugt as a Director of the Company. 27,705,450 99.99 2,451 0.01 27,707,901 10,004 7. To re-elect Mr Doug McCutcheon as a Director of the Company. 27,706,364 99.99 1,926 0.01 27,708,290 9,615 8. To re-elect Mr Sven Borho as a Director of the Company. 27,663,850 99.84 44,864 0.16 27,708,714 9,191 9. To elect Dr Bina Rawal as a Director of the Company. 27,704,619 99.99 2,026 0.01 27,706,645 11,260 10. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor and to authorise the Audit Committee to determine their remuneration. 27,698,951 99.96 9,719 0.04 27,708,670 9,235 11. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 March 2021.



27,682,375 99.92 21,712 0.08 27,704,087 13,818 Special Business 12. To authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company. 27,705,262 99.97 7,829 0.03 27,713,091 4,814 13. To disapply the rights of pre -

emption in relation to the allotment of securities. (Special resolution) 27,683,226 99.92 22,082 0.08 27,705,308 12,597 14. To sell relevant shares for cash as if, immediately before the sale such shares are held by the Company as treasury shares. (Special resolution) 26,675,416 96.25 1,039,144 3.75 27,714,560 3,345 15. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company. (Special resolution) 27,701,078 99.96 10,885 0.04 27,711,963 5,942 16. That any General Meeting of the Company (other than the Annual General Meeting) shall be called by notice of at least 14 clear days. (Special resolution) 27,604,144 99.60 110,141 0.40 27,714,285 3,620 17. To adopt new Articles of Association. (Special resolution) 26,752,302 96.55 957,180 3.45 27,709,482 8,423

* Please note that 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against 'a resolution.

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chair of the Meeting have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 25p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 65,162,255.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.worldwidewh.com

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolution passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.

8 July 2021

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary 020 3 008 4913