Prodiel recently went from being a single entity to a holding company, comprised of three different businesses. Its project development division has created a 50% joint venture with Everwood, and now the EPC unit that is looking for a new partner to grow.From pv magazine Spain At the end of May, Spain's Prodiel announced it would evolve from being a single entity to a holding company comprised of three business units with independent teams: engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); energy marketing; and PV project development. Ángel Haro is now the president of the holding company, while ...

