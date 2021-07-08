TwentyFour Income Fund - Dividend Announcement

8 July 2021

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 56128 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Re: Dividend Announcement

The Directors of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of quarter end 30 June 2021 as follows:

Ex Dividend Date15 July 2021

Record Date16 July 2021

Payment Date30 July 2021

Dividend per Share1.50 pence (Sterling)

For further information, please contact:



Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan



TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson