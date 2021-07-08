Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Brisiert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P7W5 ISIN: NO0010307143 Ticker-Symbol: 1HD 
Stuttgart
08.07.21
16:24 Uhr
0,811 Euro
+0,002
+0,25 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MERCELL HOLDING ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MERCELL HOLDING ASA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
08.07.2021 | 15:41
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Mercell Holding ASA, on First North NOK (402/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Mercell Holding ASA, shares to trading on
First North NOK, with effect from July 9, 2021. 

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name:      MRCELo         
Round lot:      1            
Currency:       NOK           
Clearing:       CCP cleared       
Settlement:      VPS, Norway       
ISIN code:      NO0010307143      
Order book ID:    230161         
Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195  
Tick Size:      MiFID II tick size table
MIC Code:       ONSE          

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
MERCELL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.