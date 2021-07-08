Anzeige
PR Newswire
08.07.2021 | 16:16
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, July 8

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985 )
(LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited93.87GG00BJVDZ94607th July 2021


Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Michelle Wallace +353 1 542 2184


Date: 08thJuly 2021

