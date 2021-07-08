European development campaign the Electricity Financing Initiative has invested around €1.26 million in a €1.5 million bond issued by domestic solar products supplier Simusolar.The Electricity Financing Initiative, one of the EU's European Development Finance Institutions, has invested around €1.26 million in a convertible bond issued by Tanzanian solar products distributor Simusolar. The EU-funded body, styled as "EDFI Electrifi,' signed up for the €1.5 million bond with the help of the bloc's Get.Invest investment program and today said the finance would lead to wider supply of solar pumps ...

