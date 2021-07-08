Sustainability Concerns to Drive Sales of Packaging Coatings at 6% through 2031: Fact.MR Study

- 170 Pages Market Research Survey by Fact MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider, Highlights Key Factors Enabling Packaging Coating Market Growth

- The packaging coating market survey offers insights into chief growth drivers and restrains impacting the overall growth trajectory. The survey also provides insights into competitive landscape of global packaging coating market, identifying the key market players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a study by Fact.MR, the sales of packaging coating market experienced a 3.6% in 2021. The global market increased at a 5.7% CAGR during its historical period. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Overall sales in 2021 will surpass US$ 3.1 Bn in 2021.

The sales for packaging coating has witnessed a significant growth in developed countries such as the U.S., the U.K., Germany, and Canada due to developed infrastructure. The rising demand for packaging coating from food and beverage industry is expected to create sales opportunities.

Consumers demand nutrition, aroma, and taste therefore has encouraged manufacturers across food industry to focus on advanced packaging solutions. Consequently, there is high focus on developing novel packaging technologies which will create prospects for packaging coating sales in the coming years.

With the food and beverages industry forecast to expand at a steady pace, packaging coating producers will register increasing prospects to capitalize on. As per Fact MR, the demand for polyurethane coatings will rise in response to focus on flexible packaging solutions.

Besides food packaging, application is expected to rise across diverse sectors. The report highlights that the demand for packaging electronic goods will emerge as a chief growth driver in the coming years. Sales within the category are expected to reach US$231 mn by the end of 2031.

The global packaging coating sales is also rising owing to increasing spending on modern lifestyle and demand for fancy packaging.

"Key players in the market are investing in environmental friendly product as consumers are actively becoming aware and stringent regulation from government bodies. Focus on offering improved sustainability will remain a key growth driver in the future," says the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways

Polyester and polyurethane coatings account for 28% of market shares in 2021 owing to rising demand for flexible packaging option.

Epoxy coating account for 24% of market and is expected to reach US$744mn in 2021.

in 2021. Food packaging industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period and an evaluation of US$450 bn by the end of 2031.

by the end of 2031. The U.S. will emerge as an attractive market for packaging coatings, reaching a valuation of US$ 265 Mn by 2031.

by 2031. Over 45% of packaging coatings sold in Latin America in 2020 concentrated in Brazil . It is expected to remain dominant backed by rising demand for packaging coatings across diverse industries.

Key Drivers

Shift towards eco-friendly solutions to reduce concerns regarding environmental pollution is boosting demand for recyclable and bio-degradable coating in numerous applications.

Expansion of food packaging sector and demand for sustainable food packaging solutions will continue driving growth.

Key Restrains

The packaging designed for single use cannot be recycled and therefore act as a restrain for the growth of packaging coating demand.

Stringent regulation imposed by numerous government bodies for the production of certain, harmful raw materials, chemicals, and plastics are posing threat to growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players of the global packaging coating market are focusing on expanding their geographical footprint and establishing themselves across the globe. The players are investing in attaining advanced technical characteristics to gain optimum opportunities in the market. For instance:

In 2019, DIC Corporation acquired BASF Colors & Effect, which was BASF's global pigment segment. This acquisition helped DIC Corporation to expand their portfolio.

In April 2019 , Ardagh Group announced expansion of its production facility located in Brazil to cater to the growing demand for aluminum packaging.

Key players operating in the packaging coating market profiled by Fact.MR includes

Axalta Coating Systems

DuPont

Solvay S.A.

Nippon paint

Kansai Paints

Evonik Industries

BASF SE

Sherwin Williams

AkzoNobel

PPG Industries.

More Insights on the Packaging Coating Market:

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the packaging coating market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global packaging coating market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Coating Type

Acrylic Packaging Coatings



Epoxy Thermoset Packaging Coatings



Fluoropolymer Packaging Coatings



Plastisol Packaging Coatings



Polyester Packaging Coatings



Polyurethane Packaging Coatings



Others

Packaging Type

Metal Can Packaging Coatings



PET Bottles Packaging Coatings



Glass Packaging Coatings



Flexible Plastic Packaging Coatings



Rigid Plastic Packaging Coatings



Liquid Carton Packaging Coatings



Others

End-Use

Food & Beverage Packaging Coatings



Consumer Product Packaging Coatings



Chemical Packaging Coatings



Paint and Coating Packaging Coatings



Industrial Product Packaging Coatings



Semiconductor and Electronics Packaging Coatings



Others

Technology

Coil & Sheet Packaging Coatings



Roll Packaging Coatings



Spray Packaging Coatings



Functional Packaging Coatings

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Packaging Coating Market Report

The report offers detailed insights into packaging coating demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for packaging coating market between 2021 and 2031

Packaging coating market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends, evaluation of current market size, and technological advancements within the industry

Packaging coating market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Explore Fact. MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain

Coating Additives Market - Manufacturers are progressively working on improving coating performance and creating multi-functional and hybrid coatings, as well as novel eco-friendly products such as green coatings, nano-coatings, and other environmentally friendly products. Manufacturers would be able to adjust to new regulatory dynamics as a result of these advances. Also, these advancements are expected to be application-specific, expanding the coating additives market's customer base.

Hydrophobic Coatings Market - Increased use of anti-corrosive and anti-icing/wetting coatings in the aircraft industry is likely to fuel demand in the future years. The medical industry is predicted to see a large increase in demand for hydrophobic coatings due to their increasing application in the manufacturing of biocompatible stainless-steel operating and surgical equipment. Asia Pacific currently maintains the highest share of the worldwide market, and this dominance is expected to continue into the future.

Polyurethane Dispersion Market - Demand for water-based polyurethane dispersions, particularly waterborne polyurethane dispersions for textile coatings, is expected to rise as government rules to assure low VOC emissions become more stringent. In addition, the textile sectors in developing economies are seeing an increase in demand for polyurethane dispersion. The leather sector in Asia is also thriving, providing more chances for polyurethane dispersion manufacturers.

