

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.



The Treasury revealed it plans to sell $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $38 billion worth of ten-year notes and $24 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.



The results of both the three-year and ten-year note auctions will be announced next Monday, while the results of the thirty-year bond auction will be announced next Tuesday.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $38 billion worth of ten-year notes and $24 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.



The ten-year note auction attracted strong demand, the three-year note auction attracted slightly above average demand and the thirty-year bond auction attracted average demand.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

