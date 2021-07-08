RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / The North Carolina Urban Forest Council (NCUFC) urges homeowners to hire certified arborists to safely care for trees - before and after storms.

"Only hire certified arborists from insured and reputable companies to prepare and care for your trees before storms, and to complete cleanup after storms," said NCUFC Executive Director Leslie Moorman. "Certified arborists are qualified to determine which trees can be preserved and which must be removed."

NCUFC released two public service announcements (PSAs) to encourage homeowners to safely care for trees before and after storms. The PSAs are a joint effort by NCUFC, the North Carolina Forest Service, and NC State Cooperative Extension.

Preparing Your Trees for Storms: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LvJY5FboyaY

Safely Clean Up Your Trees After Storms: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X12u742bRx0

Homeowners can visit www.ncufc.org for a Tree Owner's Manual, to find out how to hire a certified arborist, and for more information about NCUFC programs.

The North Carolina Urban Forest Council (NCUFC) consists of individuals, citizen groups, nonprofit organizations, businesses and agencies from around the state that share an interest in community and urban forestry. We are many different voices protecting trees where we live, work and play.

NCUFC is a nonprofit organization which helps communities strengthen the efforts of local groups by serving as a resource, a forum for networking and discussion, and an advocate of the urban forest. The Council seeks to encourage and support these communities in their urban forest management efforts. For more information, visit www.ncufc.org.

CONTACT:

Leslie Moorman, 252-653-6277

Executive Director, NC Urban Forest Council

@ncurbanforests

SOURCE: North Carolina Urban Forest Council

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/654770/NCUFC-Urges-Homeowners-to-Hire-Certified-Arborists-to-Safely-Care-for-Trees-Before-and-After-Storms