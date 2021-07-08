Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Brisiert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
08.07.2021 | 18:08
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The North Carolina Urban Forest Council: NCUFC Urges Homeowners to Hire Certified Arborists to Safely Care for Trees Before and After Storms

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / The North Carolina Urban Forest Council (NCUFC) urges homeowners to hire certified arborists to safely care for trees - before and after storms.

"Only hire certified arborists from insured and reputable companies to prepare and care for your trees before storms, and to complete cleanup after storms," said NCUFC Executive Director Leslie Moorman. "Certified arborists are qualified to determine which trees can be preserved and which must be removed."

NCUFC released two public service announcements (PSAs) to encourage homeowners to safely care for trees before and after storms. The PSAs are a joint effort by NCUFC, the North Carolina Forest Service, and NC State Cooperative Extension.

Preparing Your Trees for Storms: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LvJY5FboyaY

Safely Clean Up Your Trees After Storms: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X12u742bRx0

Homeowners can visit www.ncufc.org for a Tree Owner's Manual, to find out how to hire a certified arborist, and for more information about NCUFC programs.

The North Carolina Urban Forest Council (NCUFC) consists of individuals, citizen groups, nonprofit organizations, businesses and agencies from around the state that share an interest in community and urban forestry. We are many different voices protecting trees where we live, work and play.

NCUFC is a nonprofit organization which helps communities strengthen the efforts of local groups by serving as a resource, a forum for networking and discussion, and an advocate of the urban forest. The Council seeks to encourage and support these communities in their urban forest management efforts. For more information, visit www.ncufc.org.

CONTACT:

Leslie Moorman, 252-653-6277
Executive Director, NC Urban Forest Council
@ncurbanforests

SOURCE: North Carolina Urban Forest Council



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654770/NCUFC-Urges-Homeowners-to-Hire-Certified-Arborists-to-Safely-Care-for-Trees-Before-and-After-Storms

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.