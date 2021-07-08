Adcore Inc.: Adcore to Unveil New Innovative Marketplace at ABrighterUs Launch Event - Wednesday, July 21 at 10:30AM EST

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ)(TSX:ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing"), announced today it will unveil its new innovative marketplace at a special launch event. Adcore management invites stakeholders and the general public to experience the revolutionary platform on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 10:30 AM EST.

Omri Brill, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very excited about expanding our business model with the launch of our new and innovative platform. With the new marketplace, we will be leveraging our established technology expertise and marketing capabilities to address an enormous direct-to-consumer market that gained tremendous traction during the pandemic." Mr. Brill added: "We have the highest expectations for this exciting initiative and encourage anyone who is familiar with Adcore, as well as those new to our story, to join us in this upcoming important event."

Platform Overview Webcast on Wednesday, July 21 at 10:30 AM ET

Adcore Management will host a webcast for stakeholders and the general public on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 10:30 AM EST during which CEO Omri Brill will provide an overview of the strategic importance of the platform for the Company, followed by a live interactive demo.

To access the live webcast:

https://bit.ly/ABrighterUs

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/

