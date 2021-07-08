Hyperscale Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 127.64 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global hyperscale data center market report.

The hyperscale data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.02% during the period 2020-2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Growing digitalization across the world, the increasing adoption of cloud, and enterprises shifting from on-premises to colocation and managed data centers have been some of the major drivers for the growth of hyperscale data centers. With the increasing adoption of cloud-based services including public, hybrid, and private cloud as a result of COVID-19, cloud service providers are expanding their presence in many countries, either with self-built data centers, or hosting their data in existing colocation facilities in the country. The development of colocation facilities is also increasing, with both retail and wholesale colocation expected to grow in coming years. Cloud, IT, BSFI, and healthcare sectors are some of the biggest colocation demand drivers. In order to attract hyperscale investment, many state and local governments provide investment and sales tax incentives, with incentives focused on effective data center operations and renewable energy procurement likely to increase in coming years. Data localization regulations for the storage and processing of consumer data in countries is also fueling the demand for hyperscale investment. The GDPR in adopted by the European Union, The Federal Act on Data Protection (FADP) in Switzerland , and the Government Regulation 82 (GR82) in Indonesia are some examples of such regulations. Many hyperscale operators, such as Microsoft, AWS, Google, Digital Realty, and Equinix, among others, are shifting to the procurement of renewable energy to power their data centers. Many countries also have renewable energy targets; for e.g., Ireland aims to generate 55% of its energy through renewable energy sources by 2030.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 21 IT infrastructure providers, 25 support infrastructure providers, 29 construction contractors, 10 key investors, 26 prominent data center investors, and 11 new entrants

Hyperscale Data Center Market - Segmentation

The market for server infrastructure has witnessed strong growth in the past two years. The competition between branded and ODM server suppliers will continue because multiple enterprises opt for server infrastructure based on open community designs (OCP). Server systems based on x86 architecture dominated the market with about 85% of the hyperscale data center market share.

UPS systems are widely adopted to provide backup power for cooling systems installed in the facility. The adoption of lithium-ion batteries is likely to increase during the forecast period. For instance, GPX Global Systems' data center facilities in India are equipped with Lithium-ion batteries from Eaton .

are equipped with Lithium-ion batteries from . In data center projects, the investment in cooling systems is expected to be 15-20% of the overall cost, depending on the facility design and IT load. The facilities in Southeast Asia , China , India , Australia , the Middle East , and Africa are likely to prefer air-cooled chillers or chilled water systems or a combination of both air and water-based cooling techniques.

Hyperscale Data Center Market by IT Infrastructure

Server



Storage



Network

Hyperscale Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Transfer Switches & Switchgears



PDUs



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Hyperscale Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Racks



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Hyperscale Data Center Market by Cooling System

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers



Economizers & Evaporative Coolers



Other Cooling Units

Hyperscale Data Center Market by Cooling Technique

Air-Based Cooling Technique



Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

Hyperscale Data Center Market by General Construction

Core & Shell Development



Installation & Commissioning Services



Building & Engineering Design



Physical Security



DCIM/BMS

Hyperscale Data Center Market - Dynamics

The data center industry has been one of the main consumers of energy generated across the world, consuming 1-2% of the globally available electricity. With the rapid growth in data generation and internet penetration, energy consumption in data centers is likely to grow during the forecast period. The increasing data center power consumption and the need to decrease carbon footprint have prompted many data center service providers to purchase clean, renewable energy sources to power their current and new facilities. Around 87 TWh is the data center energy demand by hyperscale data centers across the globe by 2021. In addition, the energy demand by servers is around 110 TWh, followed by support infrastructure and storage with 60 TWh and 20 TWh, respectively. The increasing data center power consumption and the need to decrease carbon footprint have prompted many data center service providers to purchase clean, renewable energy sources to power their current and new facilities worldwide. Hyperscale data center providers such as Microsoft, Facebook, Apple, Google, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are the major investors in renewable energy initiatives.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Software-Defined Power to Monitor & Automate Power Infrastructure

AI Boosts Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling Adoption

5G Deployment & Hyperscale Data Centers

Rising Investment in Hyperscale Data Centers

Hyperscale Data Center Market - Geography

The North American hyperscale data center market leads the global hyperscale data center growth, with around 40% share of the total number of hyperscale projects in 2020. With the early availability and adoption of innovative technology and investments from hyperscale data center operators, enterprises, and government agencies, the region is a key driver and acts as an incumbent for any new technological innovation in the data center arena. Virginia and Texas are the major markets for hyperscale data center operations, followed by Oregon, Ohio, Georgia, and Utah. Canada is an upcoming market owing to the accessibility to renewable energy sources and low power costs of around $0.05 per kWh. Ontario is a data center hub in Canada, followed by Montreal, due to the abundant availability of renewable energy.

Hyperscale Data Center Market by Geography

North America



US





Canada



Latin America



Western Europe



Nordics



Central & Eastern Europe



Middle East & Africa

APAC



China & Hong Kong

Australia & New Zealand

India





Japan





Rest of APAC



Southeast Asia

Prominent IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

ATOS

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Inventec

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NEC Corporation

NetApp

Oracle

Pure Storage

Quanta Cloud Technology

Super Micro Computer

Wistron (Wiwynn)

Prominent Support Infrastructure Provider

ABB

ALFA LAVAL

AIREDALE INTERNATIONAL AIR CONDITIONING

Asetek

Bosch Security Systems ( Robert Bosch )

) Caterpillar

Cummins

Condair Group

Delta Group

Eaton

Green Revolution Cooling

HITEC Power Protection

Jones Engineering Group

KOHLER (SDMO)

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nlyte

Nortek Air Solutions

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Trane ( Ingersoll Rand )

) STULZ

Vertiv Group

Prominent Construction Contractors

AECOM

ACECO TI (KKR INVESTMENT GROUP)

Arup Group

Bouygues

Cap Ingelec

Corgan

CSF Group

DPR Construction

Faithful+Gould

Fluor Corporation

Fortis Construction

Gensler

Gilbane Building

HDR Architecture

Holder Construction

ISG

Jacobs Engineering Group

Mercury Engineering

M+W Group

Kirby Group Engineering

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

Linesight

Mace Group

Morrison Hershfield

Mortenson Construction

Red-Engineering

Structure Tone

Syska Hennessy Group

Winthrop

Key Data Center Investors

Apple

AWS (Amazon Web Services)

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Equinix

Facebook

GDS Holdings

Google

Microsoft

NTT Global Data Centers (NTT Communications)

Prominent Data Center Investors

21Vianet - (Century Internet Data Center)

Africa Data Centres

Ascenty

Aligned Energy

Aruba

Bridge Data Centres

Chayora

Cologix

Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)

Compass Data Centers

COPT Data Center Solutions

CoreSite Reality

Canberra Data Centres

Etisalat Group

Global Switch

Keppel Data Centres

NEXTDC

URBACON DATA CENTRE SOLUTIONS

QTS Realty Trust

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Shanghai Athub

Scala Data Centers

Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)

Turkcell

Teraco Data Environments

Vantage Data Centers

New Entrants in the Hyperscale Data Center Market

AdaniConneX

ARCHER DATACENTERS

Aquila Capital Investmentgesellschaft

Cirrus Data Solutions

Digital Edge DC

Echelon Data Centers

Global Technical Realty

IXAfrica

Mantra Data Centers

PointOne

Stratus DC Management

