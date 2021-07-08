

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss stocks closed sharply lower on Thursday, tracking weakness in global markets amid renewed uncertainty about the pace of global economic rebound.



A surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus infections in parts of the globe and inflationary concerns in the U.S. weighed as well.



The benchmark SMI, which closed at new record high on Wednesday, ended with a loss of 160.85 points or 1.33% at 11,924.66 today, after spending the entire duration of the session in negative territory.



UBS Group and Swatch Group lost 3.58% and 3.42%, respectively. Richemont, Credit Suisse, Partners Group, Alcon, Swiss Life HOlding and Zurich Insurance Group ended lower by 2 to 2.7%.



Holcim ended 2.5% down after launching new Group identity.



Givaudan, Lonza Group, Sika, Novartis and Swisscom also ended notably lower, while Roche Holding closed 0.56% down.



In the Mid Price Index, Julius Baer shed about 4.4% and AMS declined 4.2%. Dufry, Adecco, Tecan Group and Kuehne & Nagel lost 2.2 to 3.56%. Cembra Money Bank, SIG Combibloc, Baloise Holding and Flughafen Zurich also ended sharply lower.



In economic news, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed Switzerland's jobless rate decreased marginally in June, falling to 3.1% (seasonally adjusted), from 3.2% in May.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate fell to 2.8% in June from 3.1% in the previous month.



The number of registered unemployed declined to 131,821 in June from 142,966 in the preceding month. The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 and 24, decreased to 2.2% in June from 2.4% in the prior month.



