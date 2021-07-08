TERMINE UNTERNEHMEN 10:00 DEU: Taunus-Sparkasse, Bilanz-Pk (online) 10:00 DEU: Datev, Bilanz-Pk (online) TERMINE KONJUNKTUR 03:30 CHN: Verbraucherpreise 06/21 03:30 CHN: Erzeugerpreise 06/21 08:00 DEU: Destatis: Lkw-Maut-Fahrleistungsindex 06/21 08:00 DEU: Baupreise für Wohngebäude 05/21 08:00 DEU: Umsatz und Beschäftigte im Bauhauptgewerbe 04/21 08:00 GBR: Industrieproduktion 05/208:00 GBR: Handelsbilanz 05/21 08:00 GBR: BIP 05/21 09:00 AUT: Industrieproduktion ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
