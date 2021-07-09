Eleveo, a global workforce optimization software vendor, announces the creation of a new Eleveo Ambassador Program, which identifies exceptional student-athletes based on their scholastic achievements, athletic performance positive impact on their community.

As its first Eleveo Ambassador Program honoree, Eleveo has chosen Kendall Milton, running back for the University of Georgia Bulldogs.

"We are ecstatic to work with a young man of Kendall's caliber and reputation," says Eleveo CEO Brian Shore. "Our goal at Eleveo is to help our software clients elevate every encounter for their customers, so we sought out an individual who personifies 'elevate every encounter' in the classroom and the field of competition. Kendall was named to the 2020 Freshman All-SEC team for his excellence on the field. He was also named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll for his academic performance at UGA's Terry College of Business, so there's no question he deserves our recognition."

The Eleveo brand ambassador program allows college student influencers to partner with a global software organization to promote and market Eleveo workforce optimization software.

About Eleveo:

Eleveo was formed to provide effective, simplified solutions for complex contact center problems. Our products provide only features needed to elevate contact center operations processes, are built using modern frameworks and cloud-native technologies that scale move with your business. Eleveo products are birthed from ZOOM International with its rich WFO history and award-winning products, services and reputation for service. Eleveo is a registered trademark of ZOOM International

Find out more at: www.eleveo.com

Contact: Barry Williams, Vice President of Product Marketing, Eleveo

Phone: +1 6152430399

Email: Barry.Williams@Eleveo.com

Website: www.eleveo.com