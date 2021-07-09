

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported seizing 16 tons of illegal marijuana from southern California. The 10-day long operation in the Antelope Valley is the largest 'pot-bust' of illegal marijuana in the history of the department.



Nearly 375,000 marijuana plants with 33,480 pounds of harvested marijuana were seized by the authorities with 65 vehicles, 180 animals, and $28000. The sting started on June 8 ended with more than 160 arrests and 205 search warrants. The estimated worth of the entire harvest is calculated to be around $1,2 billion.



'We're talking about the cartels. 'We are not talking about mom and pop people selling marijuana that they grew in their backyard. This is the cartels. We are very very close to driving down the freeway and seeing bodies hanging from the overpasses. That is what's coming," said the mayor of Lancaster, California, Rex Parris, on Wednesday.



The operation was long overdue as the detectives of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Narcotic Bureau spotted more than 500 illegal farming locations which were around 150 in 2020.



Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva voiced a strong and confident message, 'What we want to do is send a clear and loud message to the cartels and anyone doing an illegal operation in the high desert: Your days are over and we're coming for you'.



Villanueva also added that the harvests take an immense amount of water. With an average of 15 greenhouses per farm, the entire harvest seized on the day could've required 150 million gallons of water.



'This illegal activity is impacting the quality of life for residents and businesses and if left unaddressed will have long-lasting and devastating effects in the region. This is an issue that is plaguing and will continue to plague if we do not make it very uncomfortable and one way to make it uncomfortable is to prosecute' said Los Angeles county supervisor Kathryn Berger.



