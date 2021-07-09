

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in China were up 1.1 percent on year in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.3 percent, which would have been unchanged from the May reading.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.4 percent - again missing expectations for a flat reading following the 0.2 percent decline a month earlier.



The bureau also said that producer prices were up 8.8 percent on year - in line with expectations and slowing from 9.0 percent in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

