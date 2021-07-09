- (PLX AI) - Tryg Q2 combined ratio 81% vs. estimate 81.4%.
- • Q2 pretax profit DKK 274 million vs. estimate DKK 123 million
- • Premium growth of 4.7% in Q2, primarily driven by positive developments in the Private and Commercial segments
- • The underlying claims ratio improved by 0.8% for the Group, while it was flat for the Private segment, both figures exclude the impact of COVID-19
- • Tryg's stand-alone investment result for Q2 was DKK 253 million
