

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK monthly GDP, industrial and construction output and foreign trade figures. The economy is forecast to grow 1.5 percent on month in May, following April's 2.3 percent rise.



Ahead of these data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it was steady against the dollar, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was valued at 151.60 against the yen, 1.3781 against the greenback, 0.8587 against the euro and 1.2621 against the franc as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

