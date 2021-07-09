- (PLX AI) - CGG Q2 segment revenue USD 158 million.
- • Geoscience segment revenue is expected to be around $73 million
- • Multi-Client segment sales are expected to be around $37 million
- • Equipment segment sales are expected to be around $48 million
- • CGG anticipates full year 2021 segment revenue to be flat year-on-year and segment EBITDA to be around $310 million, impacted by a slow recovery in multi-client data purchases, mainly by IOCs
