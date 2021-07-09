Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Plata statt Plomo! Mexiko-Silver-Bullet ist nun der beste Hebel für steigenden Silberpreis
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.07.2021 | 08:41
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WESTPAY AB: STRATEGY EXPANSION CONTINUES, WESTPAY SIGN AGREEMENT WITH SUSOFT IN NORWAY

Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, continues to expand its reach and footprint on the Nordic payment market. As a result, Westpay has contracted Susoft, strategic POS Partners in Norway. Susoft will integrate their POS solutions and make Westpay's offerings available for its customers.

- I am not surprised by the way we continue to grow our footprint in Norway. We have a solid, relevant, and innovative solution that attracts our customers. Again, we add a strategic POS partner that will add Westpays solution to their overall offering. Susoft is a strategic supplier that fits Westpay like a glove. Now, we will show them all the benefits of being in the Westpay family, says Christian Myrland, Regional Manager Norway at Westpay.

For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-555 6065
Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se

Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05
Email: hans.edin@westpay.se

Certified Adviser is Redeye AB,
Phone: +46 8 121 576 90, email: certifiedadviser@redeye.se

Westpay is a full-service fintech- and Payment Solution Provider that offers solutions that simplify payments and amplifies the overall customer experience. If you represent a restaurant, hotel, store, in-store, or e-commerce, and looking for a payment solution that adds value, we can help you all the way. The company is represented globally, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
For more information: www.westpay.se

Attachment

  • Pressrelease_20210709_Susoft_Norway (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5d666a00-b205-4be6-9395-81e6ae729cc9)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.