ROIMAX's Trading Academy Now Available in German

LONDON, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As market opportunities are opening up with the return of the global economy to its routine, leading trading brand ROIMAX is taking measures to prepare its traders for the new reality. The brand's trading academy, highly acclaimed by its customers, is now available in German as well as in English. The content can be accessed by all registered users.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8921851-roimaxs-trading-academy-now-available-in-german/.

"As a popular cryptocurrency trading brand, we know that we have a responsibility not only to our customers, but also to other, smaller brands who walk in our path," said ROIMAX's spokesperson in regard to the news. "That's why we've put a whole lot of effort into this trading academy, and into making sure that it's accessible in both languages. It isn't enough to just translate it, this content must fit the mentality and habits of German traders in order for it to efficiently assist them."

Empowerment through learning

Proper trading education is crucial, not only to novice traders, since the markets during this period of time are ever changing. That's why ROIMAX has updated and refreshed all of the content it publishes, alongside the conversion to German. Users can find enriching information on topics such as leading altcoins, volatility in the crypto market, the risks of cryptocurrency trade, and more. Beginner traders can also enjoy one-on-one guidance from a dedicated account manager.

"Our traders' success is the beacon which leads us in our development as a company. We believe that this is the only way to truly flourish - both for us and for our loyal customers. That's why we're planning to add even more educational content and to further enhance the tools we provide," added the spokesperson and concluded, "there's definitely something worth waiting for, I can guarantee that."

About ROIMAX

Founded in 2020 with the aim of accessing cryptocurrency trade to a diverse clientele around the world, ROIMAX has managed to base its status in the industry in a short time, mainly thanks to its prompt service and functional trading platform. The brand does not offer different account types, and hence all traders enjoy the same benefits, regardless of the initial amount they deposit. All account holders must adhere to the strictest anti money laundering policies, and transactions can be made via credit and debit cards, as well as via bank wires.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1558092/ROIMAX_Logo.jpg