Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2021) - Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC PINK: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Radai Ltd. of Oulu Finland for the planned work program in Finland. This program is expected to commence shortly.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna states, "We are pleased to engage Radai Ltd to assist in the planned work program in Finland. Radai has extensive local knowledge of the area and protocols and we look forward to working directly with them on this exciting project. On July 7 2021, Palladium One Mining Inc. (PDM-tsx.v) announced 'new surveys confirm an over 75% increase in the Kaukua South IP chargeability anomaly, which is now greater than 7 kilometers in strike length.' The Sienna property virtually surrounds the Palladium One property (see map) and we are very enthused about commencing operations on the Sienna property shortly. Not only are we looking to start this project, but we are currently completing our gold drill program in Norway and expect to commence operations in Ontario shortly as well. Clearly this summer will be a very active period for Sienna."





About Sienna Resources Inc.

Sienna Resources is focused on exploring for and developing high-grade deposits in politically stable, environmentally responsible and ethical mining jurisdictions. Sienna is partnered with a New York Stock Exchange-listed mining company on two separate projects in Scandinavia including the past-producing Bleka and Vekselmyr orogenic gold projects in southern Norway which are both greenstone-hosted gold systems, and the Kuusamo platinum group elements (PGE) project in Finland directly bordering the LK Project being advanced by Palladium One Mining Inc. In North America, Sienna's projects include the Marathon North platinum-palladium property in Northern Ontario directly bordering Generation Mining Ltd.'s 7.1-million-ounce palladium-equivalent Marathon deposit. Sienna also has the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nev., home to the only lithium brine basin in production in North America, in the direct vicinity of Albemarle Corp.'s Silver Peak deposit and Tesla Motors Inc.'s Gigafactory. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Sienna may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the company's properties.

