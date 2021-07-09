

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LSG Sky Chefs is recalling Circle K Brand Chicken Salad Sandwich citing the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Food and drug Administration said.



The recall was initiated after its supplier Tyson Foods Inc. last week called back certain ready-to-eat or RTE chicken products.



LSG Sky Chefs produces the Chicken Salad Sandwiches for Circle K stores in the Phoenix, Arizona and Southern California areas. The recall involves the 5.9 oz. Chicken Salad Sandwich sold at Circle K stores between 6/1/21 - 7/5/21. The product is packaged with Circle K branding and contains the UPC code: 815138013996 and 'best buy' date of 6/7/21 through 7/9/21.



No other products or retailers are involved in the recall.



Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.



Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, while it can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



However, the company has not received any report of illnesses associated with the product.



Retail customers who purchased the affected product are asked to dispose of the product or return it to Circle K for a full refund.



Tyson Foods last week recalled around 8.49 million pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE chicken products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes. The recall involves frozen, fully cooked chicken products that were produced between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021.



Albertsons Companies also removed certain food items containing chicken from its shelves after its supplier Tyson Foods recalled those products.



