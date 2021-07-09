Stallergenes Greer, a global healthcare company specialising in allergen immunotherapy (AIT), and Alyatec, a contract research organisation based in Strasbourg University Hospital (France), today announced that they have entered into a collaboration to advance precision medicine in AIT.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005081/en/

With this collaboration, Stallergenes Greer aims to strengthen its precision medicine-based approach and the management of patients with allergies by expanding its knowledge of allergy pathophysiology and endotypes, AIT mode of action and clinical validation.

This research collaboration brings together the longstanding expertise of Stallergenes Greer in AIT and Alyatec's competencies in research and clinical services as well as its state-of-the-art technology, including a new generation environmental exposure chamber

"We are excited about the collaboration with Alyatec which will support Stallergenes Greer's ambition to advance the practice of allergology. With Alyatec and its team of distinguished key opinion leaders, Stallergenes Greer will continue to build on precision medicine and personalised healthcare to significantly improve patient disease outcomes", declared Amer Jaber, Executive VP Operations Europe and International and President of Stallergenes SAS.

"This collaboration is a remarkable opportunity for Alyatec to develop precision medicine in AIT. The field of allergology is the oldest form of precision medicine as patient phenotypes are directly related to specific results provided by skin tests. We are convinced that adapting immunotherapy to the phenotype of each patient, in other words finding the right immunotherapy for the right patient, is the future of AIT," stated Professor Frédéric de Blay, Principal investigator and Medical expert of Alyatec.

ABOUT ALLERGEN IMMUNOTHERAPY

Allergies are the most prevalent and fastest growing chronic disease in the industrialised world, affecting over one billion people worldwide1. Allergen immunotherapy is an allergy treatment designed to alter the natural course of respiratory allergies by treating the underlying cause of the disease. Allergen extracts are modifying disease by inducing tolerance in the immune system2,3

ABOUT STALLERGENES GREER

Headquartered in London (UK), Stallergenes Greer Ltd is a global healthcare company specialising in the diagnosis and treatment of allergies through the development and commercialisation of allergy immunotherapy products and services. Stallergenes Greer Ltd is the parent company of Greer Laboratories, Inc. (whose registered office is in the United States) and Stallergenes SAS (whose registered office is in France).

ABOUT ALYATEC

Alyatec is a contract research organisation based in Strasbourg University Hospital (France) which performs clinical studies related to respiratory allergies. Thanks to its specific knowledge and medical expertise Alyatec can evaluate the effect of solutions against asthma, rhinitis and conjunctivitis caused by environmental factors such as cat allergens, pollens and house dust mites. To perform these clinical trials, Alyatec has an environmental exposure chamber which enables the assessment of the mode of action of allergy treatment solutions in an innovative and efficient way. The company provides a full range of clinical services in the area of respiratory allergies with all the benefits related to the use of Alyatec's allergen exposure unit.

1.World Health organisation, Ambient Air Pollution: Health Impacts

2.Global Atlas of Allergy, EAACI 2014

3.Halken 2017: EAACI guidelines on allergen immunotherapy: Prevention of allergy

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005081/en/

Contacts:

Stallergenes Greer

Catherine Kress

Tel: +33 (0)1 55 50 26 05

Email: catherine.kress@stallergenesgreer.com

Alyatec

Nathalie Domis

Tel: +33(0) 67 68 00 90

Email: Nathalie.Domis@alyatec.com