Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Plata statt Plomo! Mexiko-Silver-Bullet ist nun der beste Hebel für steigenden Silberpreis
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
09.07.2021 | 10:05
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Iceland Welcomes Fly Play to Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Reykjavik, July 9, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Fly
Play shares (short name: PLAY) commences today on Nasdaq First North Growth
Market Iceland. The company belongs to the Travel and Leisure sector. Play is
the 120th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Nordic's markets* in
2021. 

PLAY is an Icelandic based low-cost airline founded in 2019 that currently
offers flights between Iceland and Europe, with plans to offer flights between
Iceland and North America and connecting flights between Europe and North
America. The Company targets a modern, digital and efficient setup to ensure
high operational efficiency. It aims to align its start of business with the
recovery of the international airline industry with a strategy of scaling up
operations in line with up-tick in demand. For more information please visit
www.flyplay.com 

"The listing of PLAY is a very important and exciting milestone on our growth
journey," said Birgir Jonsson, CEO of PLAY. "The great reception we got on our
IPO from both institutional and domestic investors alike demonstrates the
support we have felt in the past months. The listing enables investors to take
part in the company's future growth and value creation. We are ready and able
to realize our goals to play a large role in rebuilding the tourism industry in
Iceland and are thankful investors share that vision. A warm welcome to all our
new shareholders." 

"We are very pleased to welcome PLAY to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in
Iceland and congratulate them on a very successful IPO," said Magnus Hardarson,
President at Nasdaq Iceland. "PLAY is a great addition to a growing market.
Their intention with the listing is clear; to attract investors and create
opportunities for growth, to build a reputation of discipline, transparency,
and professionalism from the start. We welcome them to the Nasdaq family and
look forward to supporting them in realizing their vision going forward." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Media Contact

Baldur Thorlacius

baldur.thorlacius@nasdaq.com

+354 696 3388
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.