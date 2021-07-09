Nasdaq Iceland Welcomes Fly Play to Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Reykjavik, July 9, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Fly Play shares (short name: PLAY) commences today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Iceland. The company belongs to the Travel and Leisure sector. Play is the 120th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Nordic's markets* in 2021. PLAY is an Icelandic based low-cost airline founded in 2019 that currently offers flights between Iceland and Europe, with plans to offer flights between Iceland and North America and connecting flights between Europe and North America. The Company targets a modern, digital and efficient setup to ensure high operational efficiency. It aims to align its start of business with the recovery of the international airline industry with a strategy of scaling up operations in line with up-tick in demand. For more information please visit www.flyplay.com "The listing of PLAY is a very important and exciting milestone on our growth journey," said Birgir Jonsson, CEO of PLAY. "The great reception we got on our IPO from both institutional and domestic investors alike demonstrates the support we have felt in the past months. The listing enables investors to take part in the company's future growth and value creation. We are ready and able to realize our goals to play a large role in rebuilding the tourism industry in Iceland and are thankful investors share that vision. A warm welcome to all our new shareholders." "We are very pleased to welcome PLAY to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Iceland and congratulate them on a very successful IPO," said Magnus Hardarson, President at Nasdaq Iceland. "PLAY is a great addition to a growing market. Their intention with the listing is clear; to attract investors and create opportunities for growth, to build a reputation of discipline, transparency, and professionalism from the start. We welcome them to the Nasdaq family and look forward to supporting them in realizing their vision going forward." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Baldur Thorlacius baldur.thorlacius@nasdaq.com +354 696 3388