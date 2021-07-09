DJ Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Jul-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 19.5171 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9094500 CODE: CECD LN ISIN: LU1900066462

July 09, 2021 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)