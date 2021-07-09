DJ Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc (SGQX LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jul-2021 / 09:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Jul-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 141.0144 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5997546 CODE: SGQX LN ISIN: LU1040688639 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1040688639 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQX LN Sequence No.: 116358 EQS News ID: 1217146 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 09, 2021 03:41 ET (07:41 GMT)