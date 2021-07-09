DJ Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Jul-2021 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1800.2615 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 99535575 CODE: LCJP LN ISIN: LU1781541252

