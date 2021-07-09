- (PLX AI) - Credit Suisse appoints Janice Hu as CEO of China.
- • Ms. Hu, in her new role as CEO of China, will continue to drive our onshore business and regulatory activities with the objectives to further increase our presence, set up a comprehensive platform, and enhance Credit Suisse's position
- • Appointment follows the departure of Zhenyi Tang, who is leaving Credit Suisse to pursue other opportunities outside the financial services sector
CREDIT SUISSE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de