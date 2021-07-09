BforPlanet claims public-private partnerships as key to promoting the SDGs

BARCELONA, Spain, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first edition of BforPlanet, the event organized by Fira de Barcelona to promote the application of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), closed with a call to achieve a better future for the coming generations by establishing alliances public-private partnerships, and committing to a new model of socio-economic development. The event, organized with the support of the Barcelona City Council, is already working on a bigger edition in May 2022.

The event has highlighted the need to achieve a firm commitment from the private sector for the fulfillment of the SDGs in the most immediate future, and to promote the economic recovery after the pandemic by promoting sustainable development through the establishment of solid and transversal alliances between governments, companies, and society.

In this sense, the president of Fira de Barcelona, Pau Relat, stated that "BForPlanet has taken a first step and has proven to be a necessary event to contribute to the commitment of all actors involved in the achievement of the SDGs and to generate new bridges of collaboration to guarantee a sustainable future."

For his part, the co-founder of BforPlanet, Francisco Lombardo, has called on the international community to "set a new human right: the human right to the future" pointing out that "the generations yet to come will be a vulnerable collective per se."

Companies, experts, governments and startups

The new event from made Barcelona the international epicenter of the debate on sustainability for two days with the participation of experts, senior political officials, company managers and representatives of international institutions and organizations such as World Bank, OECD, UN, EU, Barcelona City Council, Government of Spain, Government of Catalonia or the World Wildlife Fund, and companies such as Amazon, Agbar, Danone, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Unilever, Renfe or BBVA, among others.

In addition, BForPlanet has participated in the campaign of the international NGO Plant-For-The-Planet, contributing to the planting of more than 5,000 trees in different forests around the world.

The congress held yesterday and today at the Palau de Congressos of the Montjuïc venue, has brought together more than 83 international experts and 40 companies, and has registered some 1,000 in-person attendees, and another 4,000 through its digital platform, from 38 countries. Fira de Barcelona is working on the next edition of BforPlanet, scheduled for May 2022, that will combine a congress and an exhibition space.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1560175/bforplanet.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659718/Fira_Barcelona_Logo.jpg