

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks advanced on Friday, as yields steadied after a sharp drop in recent session on concerns over the COVID-19 Delta variant's potential impact on global growth.



U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were up 3.8 bps after having fallen 14 basis points in the first four days of the week.



German 10-year Bund yield and other major euro zone government bonds, such as those of France and the Netherlands, also saw yields tick up today.



Focus now shifts to the meeting of G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Venice, Italy today and tomorrow, with global tax reform on top of the agenda.



The benchmark DAX climbed 129 points, or 0.8 percent, to 15,549 after losing 1.7 percent in the previous session.



Cyclicals were back in favor, with automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen rising between 1.5 percent and 2.5 percent.



