Ongoing grid connection issues and concerns about Australia's unpredictable regulatory and policy environment have been identified as the key culprits with a new report revealing investor confidence in the nation's renewable energy sector has slumped to a five-year low.From pv magazine Australia. A new report from the Clean Energy Council reveals that the grid connection process is the most significant challenge facing large scale renewable energy projects in Australia, with substantial delays and changes in technical requirements impacting projects and investor confidence. The Clean Energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...