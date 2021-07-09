DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B (AASU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jul-2021 / 11:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B DEALING DATE: 08/07/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 45.2287 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 34427750 CODE: AASU =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASU Sequence No.: 116452 EQS News ID: 1217263 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1217263&application_name=news

