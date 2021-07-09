

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's trade balance swung to surplus in June, amid a rise in exports and imports, data from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.



The trade balance registered a surplus of NOK 25.023 billion in June versus a deficit of NOK 9.212 billion in the same month last year. In May, trade deficit was NOK 14.354 billion.



Exports accelerated 70.7 percent year-on-year in June and increased 12.6 percent from a month ago.



Imports grew 9.5 percent annually in June and gained 0.4 percent from the previous month.



The mainland trade logged a deficit of NOK 25.3 billion in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de