- (PLX AI) - Tesla earnings for the second quarter are likely to beat consensus on the back of price increases, analysts at Wells Fargo said in a research note.
- • Tesla has raised prices five times since Q1, according to reports
- • Tesla should also have seen strong services results, helped by used vehicle residuals, Wells Fargo said
- • Bitcoin remains an uncertainty, as Tesla could book an impairment of as much as $104 million in the quarter depending on the cryptocurrency's value and how the automaker may choose to account for it: Wells Fargo
- • Wells Fargo rates Tesla equal weight, with price target $590
