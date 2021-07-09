Scuderia Ferrari New Simulator Is Completed

BRISTOL, England, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Scuderia Ferrari simulator is in its new home. The fitting out of the facility and the commissioning of the simulator was completed this week in a new building that sits between the main office of the Gestione Sportiva and the Fiorano Track. In the coming weeks, the calibration work will be carried out and then, at some point in September, after the summer break required by the sporting regulations, the real work will begin, supporting the design phase of the 2022 car.

The new simulator is absolutely at the cutting edge in the field of vehicle dynamics simulation and reproduces in a 360° environment, the lowest latency, and the highest bandwidth motion cueing of any motion simulator available on the market. It is based on a completely new concept, the result of a collaboration between Scuderia Ferrari and Dynisma, a UK-based independent company headed up by former Ferrari engineer Ash Warne.

Gianmaria Fulgenzi, Scuderia Ferrari's Head of Supply Chain, commented: "Simulation and digital technology are going to play an ever more important role in the development of a Formula 1 car, and we believe we have made the best possible choice, focusing on creating a tool that will enable us to make a generational leap in this sector.

"To produce it, we chose Dynisma, a young and dynamic company. It has taken two years to complete this project and now we are ready to start using it on the 674 project, which is the name given to the car that will be produced based on the new technical regulations that come into force in 2022."

Ash Warne, Dynisma CEO said: "My experience in Formula One informed me that motion simulators were just not realistic or responsive enough. We set up Dynisma to change that and with the mission to create the world's most immersive simulator and widen access to the best high fidelity, responsive motion generators that drivers and engineers could want.

"We are proud that our first commission is for the world's most famous and respected motorsport team and it's proof that Dynisma has created world-leading technologies. We have broken convention and redefined the sector by looking at the problem in an entirely new way."

About Dynisma

Dynisma, an independent company, was founded in 2017 by experienced F1 driving simulator engineer Ashley Warne, who previously led the simulator development efforts of both Ferrari and McLaren. Dynisma has developed a unique approach to high performance motion generation. Dynisma's range of Motion Generators (DMG's), feature high bandwidth, low latency, and large excursion motion simulation, delivering class leading driving simulation capabilities.

