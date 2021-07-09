

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil rose above $73 a barrel on Friday to pare a weekly loss after data showed a large drop in U.S. inventories last week.



Brent crude futures for September delivery rose about 1 percent to $74.87 a barrel in European trade. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for August settlement were up 1.2 percent at $73.83 after a 1 percent rise on Thursday.



Data released by U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Thursday showed crude inventories in the country fell by 6.866 million barrels last week, far more than the expected drop of about 4.03 million barrels, thanks to the ongoing recovery in consumption that's underpinned this year's crude rally.



The data also showed distillate stockpiles increased by 1.616 million barrels last week, much more than expected increase of 171,000 barrels, while gasoline inventories dropped by over 6 million barrels in the week, nearly three times the expected decline.



Still, the U.S. benchmark remains on course for its first weekly decline since mid-May amid uncertainty lingering over the continued OPEC stalemate and concerns about the spread of the delta coronavirus variant.



Without an agreement on production policy, it is feared that major oil producers would prefer to step up production much faster.



Russia is reportedly trying to mediate between Saudi Arabia and the UAE to help strike a deal.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de