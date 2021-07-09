Anzeige
09.07.2021 | 12:28
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Director Dealing

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Director Dealing

PR Newswire

London, July 9

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Director Dealing

09 July 2021

In accordance with Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (market abuse regulation), the Company hereby announces that, on 08 July 2021, the Company was notified that Mr. Noel Lamb (Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Company) had purchased:

2,750 Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company on 08 July 2021, at a price of 247 pence per Ordinary Share.

Following this purchase, Mr Lamb holds 26,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company.

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

