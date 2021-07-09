

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index grew at a softer pace in May, as industrial production and construction output increased, data from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.



The production index increased 23.4 percent year-on-year in May, after a 33.8 percent rise in April.



Industrial production gained 24.2 percent annually in May and construction output rose 21.0 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the production index remained unchanged in May, after a 0.3 percent increased in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, industrial production increased 0.3 percent in May, while construction output declined 0.8 percent.



