Flowsion, the Denmark-based developer of automated continuous blood glucose control systems for intensive care medicine, today announced the CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark for its Glycostat automated glucose control system for intensive care medicine; GlycostatTM is the only blood glucose control system to be launched in the European Union (EU) with an algorithm which enables automated blood glucose control for patients in intensive care.

"With the CE mark we have reached an important milestone in our efforts to help patients and hospitals solving the important problem of glycemic control in the intensive care unit (ICU). For Flowsion this opens a globally relevant market opportunity," said Hans Jorgen Pedersen, CEO of Flowsion. "Flowsion has already performed clinical studies with the system so we know already that Glycostat fulfils the demands of the intensive care units."

"This kind of technology is really crucial for intensive care medicine, where patients' lifes are threatened every day. Glucose control has proven to be very difficult to perform for the intensive care units in hospitals worldwide, and now getting a system that automatically helps performing blood glucose control will increase survival rate and lower treatment costs at the same time" said Hans Jorgen Pedersen. "We've carefully studied several technologies and designed a solution that is really elegant and simple to use, but that also delivers an enormous value for patients, doctors, nurses and hospitals."

Flowsion has received support from The EU SME program which is designed to assist internationally oriented SMEs in implementing high-risk and high-potential innovation ideas. It aims at supporting projects with a European dimension that lead to major changes in how business is done.

About Flowsion

Flowsion is a European medical device company focusing exclusively on the needs of intensive care unit patients. Flowsion will launch new projects later on with other continuous measurement and control technologies for the ICU patients. More information can be found at: http://flowsion.dk

