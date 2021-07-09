

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Plant-based meat producer Beyond Meat launched its new plant-based Beyond Chicken Tenders, aiming to benefit from the skyrocketing demand for chicken.



The new product, which looks, cooks and tastes like traditional chicken tenders, is now available at nearly 400 restaurants across the United States.



According to the company, chicken is so in-demand that the country is currently facing a shortage.



Beyond Chicken Tenders, like all Beyond Meat products, are made from simple, plant-based ingredients like faba beans and peas. It contains 14g of protein per serving, and has 40 percent less saturated fat than the leading foodservice chicken tender. It gives a crispy, golden outside immediately followed by a flavorful, juicy inside.



Beyond Chicken Tenders are also made with no GMOs, antibiotics or hormones, and have no cholesterol.



Beyond Meat noted that the product in consumer testing scored at parity in overall flavor to animal-based chicken tenders.



The company, which launched its first breakthrough plant-based chicken product in 2012, said, 'As restaurants are rebounding while struggling to meet soaring consumer demand, Beyond Meat is proud to offer a plant-based option for the ultimate everyday, nostalgic or late-night craving that's perfect as a standalone appetizer or entree, or as an addition to sandwiches, salads and tacos.'



Beyond Meat's Beyond Chicken Tenders was recognized recently by the National Restaurant Association in its prestigious 2021 Food and Beverage or FABI Award, making it Beyond Meat's 5th straight FABI win.



Beyond Meat's products are available in more than 80 countries, including at approximately 39,000 foodservice locations throughout the United States.



In April, Beyond Meat launched its latest version of meat-free burger patties.



